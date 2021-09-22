‘Final Fantasy XIV’ players hold vigils for ‘Heavensward’ voice actor Stephen Critchlow

Final Fantasy XIV players are holding vigils for Stephen Critchlow, a voice actor from Heavensward, who passed away recently. The actor was 54, and his acting talent extended to film, theatre, radio, and audio dramas.

News of Critchlow’s passing was first shared on September 19 by Big Finish, a production company that he worked with on dozens of audio dramas.

With great sadness we have learned that our dear colleague, Stephen Critchlow, has passed away. We were privileged to work with him on dozens of audio dramas. RIP. pic.twitter.com/172STFPnLs — Big Finish (@bigfinish) September 19, 2021

Critchlow was from Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, England, and graduated in 1990 from Mountview Drama School in London. His career has included voice roles in Doctor Who, The Archers, and Torchwood, as well as on screen in on film and television, including Kenneth Williams: Fantabulosa!, Downton Abbey, and Coronation Street.

His voice work also extended to video games, including popular titles such as The Witcher 2, World Of Warcraft, Killzone 3, and Xenoblade Chronicles 2. However, his best known video game role is as the English voice of Count Edmont de Fortemps in Final Fantasy XIV‘s Heavensward expansion, who also served as the expansion’s narrator.

Players from all across Final Fantasy XIV‘s servers have been gathering outside of Fortemps Manor to pay their respects, some of the busier servers lining the street, while others are quietly gathered around the entrance in a circle while sat in front of a campfire to represent candelight.

In memory of Stephen Critchlow, the voice of Count Edmont de Fortemps, the FFXIV community on Mateus (and other data centers/worlds) has made a vigil in his honor. We will miss you and you will always be in our hearts, Stephen Critchlow. #FFXIV #FF14 pic.twitter.com/CKl0nuYgij — ✨ Deranan ✨ | Commissions Open! | Spoilers Ahead (@jackaboi_art) September 21, 2021

Earlier this year, the Final Fantasy XIV community also used the game to hold memorials to pay tribute to Kentaro Miura, the creator of dark fantasy manga series Berserk, who also passed away at the age of 54.

Final Fantasy XIV producer and director Naoki Yoshida responded to these player tributes, thanking them and saying, ““It goes to show just how much people have received from Mr. Miura and his artwork. It was heartwarming to see how much influence he has had on players. I also want to thank players for taking the time to acknowledge that.”

