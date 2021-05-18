‘Final Fantasy XIV’ will launch on the PlayStation 5 next week

Square Enix has finally announced the official launch date for Final Fantasy XIV on the PlayStation 5.

The developer confirmed via social media on Sunday (May 16) that the dedicated next-gen version of the popular MMORPG will arrive on May 25. According to Square Enix, the PS5 version of the game will feature “fast load times” and “high resolution UI”, alongside other upgrades such as 4K resolution support, DualSense haptic feedback support, 3D audio support and more.

Speaking of which… The official service for the PlayStation®5 version of #FFXIV will also start on Tuesday, May 25! pic.twitter.com/tapInAtRSz — FINAL FANTASY XIV (@FF_XIV_EN) May 16, 2021

Advertisement

The PS5 edition of FFXIV has been available in open beta for owners of the PS4 version since April. Additionally, players who have purchased the PS4 version will be entitled to a free upgrade on the PS5.

The PS5 version of Final Fantasy XIV will launch alongside Patch 5.55, which is expected to be the last major update for the game until the upcoming Endwalker expansion releases in November later this year.

Patch 5.55 will continue the Death Unto Dawn main scenario with new Save The Queen updates, new YoRHa: Dark Apocalypse epilogue quests and rewards for collecting all Triple Triad cards.

Square Enix has also recently released a new trailer for the Endwalker expansion. The trailer showed off new cinematic footage and all new glimpses of fan-favourite characters, Estinien, Y’shtola and Thancred.

Advertisement

The Endwalker expansion, which is set to arrive on November 23, will conclude the Hydaelyn and Zodiark story, which has been running since the release of A Realm Reborn in 2013. The story will take the player to the far reaches of Hydaelyn and eventually to the moon as the long-running story reaches its climax.