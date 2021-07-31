‘Final Fantasy XIV’ Sage job icon gets update after trypophobia concerns

Square Enix has changed the icon for the upcoming Sage job in Final Fantasy XIV following player’s trypophobia concerns.

Producer and Director on Final Fantasy XIV, Naoki Yoshida, made the announcement in a blog post yesterday (July 30) saying that after receiving feedback, the team has decided to change the Sage job icon.

“When we released new details for sage and reaper on the special site, we also included their icons, not thinking that they were particularly big reveals,” Yoshida said. “However, we soon received feedback from players all over the world, who told us that the sage icon made them uncomfortable or fearful.

“This aversion is known as trypophobia, and those who have it feel disgust and fear when they see clusters of small holes or bumps. The severity of the reaction varies between people, and what triggers it in some may not do so in others.”

Yoshida continued to explain the decision to redesign the Sage job icon, saying that the concept is unchanged however the holes that were added to the original design have been removed from “the four nouliths which form the Sage’s armament” (the Sage weapon).

“The holes in the original design were added for detail, but they ended up appearing as a cluster. To address the problem, the new icon reduces the holes while accentuating the design concept.”

The Sage healer job is set to debut alongside the Reaper DPS job in Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker when it launches on November 2021.

Meanwhile, Square Enix has introduced a 30-minute idle timer in Final Fantasy XIV to tackle the game’s sudden influx of players as well as server congestion.