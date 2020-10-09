‘Final Fantasy XVI’ is reportedly done with “basic development”

Square Enix has confirmed that Final Fantasy XVI has already completed its “basic development” phase.

The developer revealed the information through a new recruitment page for the game, as spotted by Japanese publication Games Talk. The careers site states that the company has “already completed basic development and scenario production” for Final Fantasy XVI, according to a Gematsu translation.

Square Enix has since moved on to work on “large-scale resources and build boss battles while expanding our various development tools”. The recruitment page also noted that a majority of the company’s staff are currently working remotely for the time being.

The company is reportedly looking for new staff members to help with work on Final Fantasy XVI’s world, as well as large-scale cutscenes, character actions and more. Check out the Japanese-language recruitment page here.

The news comes hot on the heels of a report from journalist Jason Schreier, who claimed Final Fantasy XVI has been in development for “at least” the past four years and will arrive faster than Final Fantasy XV.

Final Fantasy XVI was first announced during Sony’s PlayStation 5 event on September 16. The game is set to be the first mainline Final Fantasy game to be exclusive to a PlayStation console since 2006’s Final Fantasy XII.

During the PS5 event, Sony also announced the upcoming next-gen console’s price, alongside new titles like Hogwarts Legacy, the open-world adventure set in the Harry Potter universe.