Firaxis launches three-hour ‘Marvel’s Midnight Suns’ demo

Firaxis has launched a three-hour demo of Marvel’s Midnight Suns, available to all Xbox Series X/S players as well as any PlayStation 5 Plus Premium subscribers.

The trial is available until January 27, 2024. Sharing the news on Twitter, director Jake Soloman wrote: “Midnight Suns is 100 per cent the game I wanted it to be. Take Two and 2K gave us all the time and resources we needed to make the game of our dreams.”

“There is a free trial now on Xbox and PS Plus Premium, so go play it. No excuses at this point,” he added.

The tactical role-playing Marvel game – originally slated for an early 2022 launch – faced a number of delays before it was released in December.

In a four-star review, NME wrote: “Marvel’s Midnight Suns is another essential Firaxis title, this time blended with superheroes. Smart use of the Marvel license and some bold choices mean this is essential for turn-based tactics fans, even if the young adult Abbey nonsense might not work for everyone.”

Following the release of the game, fans discovered two post-credit scenes that hint at a sequel and last month, the first of four expansion packs was released for Marvel’s Midnight Suns.

T​​he Good, The Bad And The Undead introduced Deadpool to the game alongside “new story missions, a tasty new Abbey Upgrade, and some stylish cosmetics”.

Are video games art? Deadpool goes live on January 26th, and he has a pretty fun mechanic that makes him insanely powerful IF you use him just right. All new story missions, enemies, and more. And yes, a tiny swimsuit. https://t.co/hZB31A3qUY — Jake Solomon (@SolomonJake) January 20, 2023

Future expansions released throughout 2023 will introduce Venom, Morbius and Storm to the game.

However earlier today, the CEO of Take-Two said it was “possible the release window wasn’t perfect” for Marvel’s Midnight Suns after a disappointing commercial performance.

Fans are expecting news on the highly-anticipated The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom, alongside Hollow Knight: SilksongandPikmin 4.