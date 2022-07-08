First ‘Diablo Immortal’ update brings battle pass and frustration

Diablo Immortal has released its first update since its launch, though players are not satisfied with what Blizzard Entertainment has added.

As detailed in Blizzard’s patch notes, the biggest addition in the update is a battle pass for season two of Diablo Immortal, entitled Bloodsworn.

The Bloodsworn battle pass contains “40 ranks-worth of challenges and rewards, such as Legendary Gems, Crests, Hilts, and more,” along with two paid battle passes titled “Empowered” and Collector’s Empowered”.

Both paid passes unlock an empowered route where additional rewards are unlocked for each rank. Both also include cosmetics, while the Collector’s Empowered battle pass also gives buyers an immediate ten rank boost upon purchase. This battle pass will run until August 4.

Besides the introduction of Diablo Immortal‘s battle passes, a new raid boss – Vitaath The Shivering Death – has also been added. If the player wishes to hunt the frozen demon, they can begin the quest by speaking to Rayek at his Helliquary in Westmarch.

There will also be a weekend event from July 15 to July 18 called “Hungering Moon.” During the event, the player will earn Moonsilvers which can be traded for blessings, which can then be traded in for a random reward.

The Diablo Immortal team also provided a brief update on the future of the game, stating: “Blizzard and the Diablo Immortal team would like to thank you for your time spent defending Sanctuary. This patch is just a start. We’ve been collecting suggestions and feedback for the game since launch and look forward to sharing more updates in future patches.”

The team also revealed there would be an additional update later this month, which will add a class change feature. General manager of the Diablo franchise Rod Fergusson confirmed this in a tweet, saying “the second update scheduled for later in July will be our first major update.”

Noticeably absent from Blizzard’s communication is any mention of the game’s aggressive monetisation strategy, though earlier in the week Blizzard president Mike Ybarra defended Diablo Immortal‘s microtransactions.

The reception to the new patch has been generally negative. Several players shared their feed in a Reddit thread dedicated to the upcoming patch.

“Nothing here is even close to what I’d need to see to reinstall the game,” shared one player, while another added “Yeah it’s minor bug shit. I’m so glad I uninstalled a few weeks ago. There’s nothing coming outside the occasional raid. This is the game, that’s all.”

A third user was also unhappy, commenting “Is this a joke? An event with “random rewards” and a battle pass with a new skin no other changes?”

Similarly, Blizzard’s Twitter thread about the new raid contains a lot of replies making light of Diablo Immortal’s microtransactions.

