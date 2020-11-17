First gameplay of ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ running on next-gen consoles emerges

Gamers have been treated to a first glimpse of Cyberpunk 2077 running on next-gen consoles, as Xbox Series X footage has dropped.

In a surprise Twitch stream, CD Projekt RED showcased ten minutes of stunning gameplay of Cyberpunk 2077 running on the Xbox Series X, as well as a comparison to the Xbox One X version of the game.

Following a questline in the game known as ‘Automatic Love’ – where the protagonist is tasked to track down a missing person by any means necessary – the action-packed ten minute spectacle focuses on all the game’s elements, from high octane shootouts, to one-on-one conversations with Keanu Reeves.

The comparison shows a small increase in resolution and lighting effects on the Xbox Series X, however, it is worth noting the gameplay is running a backwards compatible version of the game, not next-gen. A PS5 and Xbox Series patch is expected to arrive next year.

Check out the full gameplay demonstration below:

Another Cyberpunk 2077: Night City Wire episode is scheduled for November 19 and will focus on the music in the game, as well an in-depth looking into Reeves’ character, Johnny Silverhand.

The game was initially expected to release on the date for the next stream, after previously going gold. CD Projekt RED later made the decision to delay the game again, pushing it back three weeks until December 10. Reasons for the delay were cited as “raising the quality bar” for the game after the developer “undercalculated” the time spent needed to keep working on the game.

The developer has also recently been under fire amidst reports of ‘crunch’ taking place within the studio. Studio head Adam Badowski later came forward to defend the company’s work ethic, stating that the “majority of the team understands that push”.