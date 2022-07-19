First ‘Yakuza 8’ images shared online

The first work-in-progress images for Yakuza 8 have been published which give fans the first glimpse at returning protagonist, Ichiban Kasuga.

Published by Famitsu today (July 19), the three images show the developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio hard at work developing the Yakuza: Like A Dragon sequel.

The in-studio photos show off three of the game’s characters including Like A Dragon’s protagonist Ichiban Kasuga and his best friend, Yu Nanba, as well as police officer and teammate from LaD, Koichi Adachi. You can take a look at the image below:

Ichiban looks different in the second image, wearing his hair in a hair tie as opposed to his signature afro. It’s also clear that the Ryu Ga Gotoku is deep in development since the photos suggest that the characters are speaking in several cutscenes.

The images come from the YouTube channel of Japanese fighter Mikuru Asakura who took a quick tour of the offices and spoke to a developer in a short interview. The main office is where the footage showing the Yakuza 8 images were captured.

Additionally, Famitsu reported that Yakuza 8 will take place in a new town from Like A Dragon, which was set in Yokohoma, Japan. It’s unclear at this time where exactly the sequel will take place as the developer has yet to provide official information on the game.

Right now, we know that Ichiban will be returning as the main playable character and in an interview, last November, Ryu Ga Gotoku developer Masayoshi Yokoyama revealed that the upcoming sequel will take place several years after Yakuza: Like A Dragon.

“I think Yakuza 8 will be a continuation of the story some years after Yakuza 7,” he said at the time. “It will be Kasuga’s number one story at the time of release,” he added.

In other news, Black Matter Games has launched its major Hell Let Loose update entitled Falling Dark.