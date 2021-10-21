Five new ‘Battlefield 2042’ specialists have been revealed

EA Dice has finally revealed the final five specialists for Battlefield 2042 – bringing the total up to ten playable characters.

The five new specialists, each with their own unique abilities and backstory, will be arriving in Battlefield 2042 when the game launches later this year.

Here’s our first look at the final five specialists:

Navin Rao

Class: Recon

Birthplace: India

Speciality: Cyber Warfare Suite

Trait: Trojan Network

Navin’s impressive trait allows him to hack enemy soldiers – when the hacked soldier is killed, they reveal the positions of all enemies within their proximity. A very useful skill when storming an enemy position. His Cyber Warfare Suite allows Navin to hack in-game items and enemy equipment – taking control of enemy turrets, etc.

Santiago “Dozer” Espinoza

Class: Assault

Birthplace: Mexico

Speciality: SOB-8 Ballistic Shield

Trait: Blast Resistant

Dozer is all about all-out warfare. His trait Blast Resistant makes him far sturdier than other specialists, taking less damage from explosives and recovering quicker from them. The SOB-8 Ballistic Shield is self-explanatory – storm enemy soldiers with a riot shield.

Emma “Sundance” Rosier

Class: Assault

Birthplace: France

Speciality: Smart Explosives

Trait: Wingsuit

Sundance is all about mobility and jumping headfirst out of aeroplanes. Her wingsuit allows her to traverse huge distances across the map, mounting a surprise attack from above. Her speciality Smart Explosives allows her to use anti-armour, EMP and scatter grenades.

Ji-Soo Paik

Class: Recon

Birthplace: South Korea

Speciality: EMG-X Scanner

Trait: Threat Perception

Ji-Soo’s abilities allow her to focus on finding and eliminating threats. Threat Perception allows her to automatically spot enemies who deal damage to her. Her speciality EMG-X Scanner displays an impressive overlay on her HUD of enemies hiding behind cover within her field of view.

Constantin “Angel” Anghel

Class: Support

Birthplace: Romania

Speciality: Loadout Crate

Trait: Trauma Specialist

Angel’s abilities are all about swooping in and saving the day. Trauma Specialist allows him to revive allies quickly while also restoring their armour. Running out of ammo? Don’t worry – his Loadout Crate will help you restock ammo and armour as well as pick up a whole new loadout.

Specialists replace Battlefield’s earlier class system – allowing players to select a soldier and customise its loud out before heading into battle. Essentially, the different specialists allow the use of unique gadgets and abilities. But it’s a bit more than that. Each soldier has a name and backstory, as well as unique skins.

Most importantly, unlike previous class systems, you’re not locked to specific weapons. For example, a medic specialist doesn’t have to use an SMG. This offers a lot more flexibility in how you play Battlefield 2042.

The first five specialists were unveiled earlier this year, and include a sniper, medic and sentry gun operator.

