‘Five Nights At Freddy’s’ creator says it’s “fine” to talk about new leaked game

Scott Cawthon, the creator of Five Nights At Freddy’s, has said it’s “fine” information about a new game has leaked and is encouraging fans to talk about it.

Earlier this week, an unlisted trailer for new, unannounced Five Nights At Freddy’s game Into The Pit was shared on the official subreddit, before the moderator team quickly shut down any and all conversations about it. “It’s clear it wasn’t meant to be revealed yet. All discussions of said trailer will be removed until the trailer is officially released,” they explained (via PCGamer).

However, Cawthon soon replied. “No need to keep it all hush-hush. It’s okay,” he wrote. “Yes, I was trying to keep it a secret for a bit longer, but now that it’s out, that’s fine. This game has been in development for a really long time actually, and I’m really proud of the final product. It will be a 10th anniversary game!”

The ban was soon lifted on the Five Nights At Freddy’s subreddit, with mods also sharing the previously leaked trailer.

Since Scott says discussions on the project's leaked trailer don't need to be kept hush-hush anymore… let's talk about it! Here's the trailer for ‘Five Nights at Freddy's: Into The Pit’ by Mega Cat Studios👀 (Via: @megacatstudios)#fnaf #fivenightsatfreddys #fazbearfrights… pic.twitter.com/0oaQVuap2j — JonnyBlox (@JonnyBlox) January 24, 2024

The one-minute trailer shows off Five Nights At Freddy’s: Into The Pit side-scrolling gameplay, retro, 16-bit art style and a monstrous Freddy Fazbear dragging someone into a ball pit.

Into The Pit is being developed by Mega Cat Studios and fans are speculating the game will take inspiration from a collection of three short stories written by Cawthon and released together as Into The Pit.

In 2021, Cawthon announced he was retiring from heading up development on new Five Nights At Freddy’s titles after it was discovered he had made a number of donations to Republican politicians, including Donald Trump. “If people think I’m doing more harm than good now, then maybe it’s better that I get cancelled and retire,” he said.

Last month though, Cawthon was less forgiving of leaks after a buggy multiplayer Five Nights At Freddy’s multiplayer game was surprise-released on Roblox. Taking to Reddit, he confirmed that the game was official, but was a long way from being finished.

“Apparently there was a huge misunderstanding when I approved a skin, and it was interpreted as RELEASE THE GAME,” he wrote, with the untested game quickly removed from Roblox. “The fact that this was released today is one of the most baffling, insane, things to ever happen in my ten years of working on Five Nights At Freddy’s. What a screwed up day,” he wrote.

First launched in 2014, Five Nights At Freddy’s has spawned multiple mainline games, books and a big screen adaptation. As it stands, Into The Pit doesn’t have a release date but the 10th anniversary is set to take place in August.

