‘Flashback 2’ footage confirms return of 1998 franchise coming this year

Summer Game Fest has unveiled Flashback 2, with it set to release in winter of this year on all platforms besides the Nintendo Switch, which is scheduled to launch later.

The game is set to come to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

You can see the first footage below:

The original Flashback was released in 1998, and is a science fiction platform game, like the upcoming sequel. Set in the 22nd century, the first game was all about shapeshifter aliens called Morphs that infiltrate human society.

Developed by Microids, Flashback 2 is a direct sequel to the first game in the franchise, picking up where it left off.

Very little was revealed about Flashback 2 at Summer Game Fest, although it will be releasing this year. So far at Summer Game Fest, The Callisto Protocol has had some new footage and Guile was shown off for Street Fighter 6.

