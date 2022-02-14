Focus Home Interactive acquires ‘Metal Slug Tactics’ creator Leikir Studio

Focus Home Interactive has announced that it has acquired Leikir Studio, the creators of Metal Slug Tactics.

Announcing in a new Twitter post today (February 14), the publisher shared its latest acquisition of the studio, saying: “We can’t wait to work together to bring you new amazing games!”

Leikir Studio makes it the fifth development studio to integrate with Focus Home. The studio is currently working on Metal Slug Tactics for PC and console, with a release schedule of 2022. Dotemu will also be responsible for publishing the game as a partner of

Leikir and a subsidiary of the Focus Group.

In the official announcement, Christophe Nobileau, president of Focus Home Interactive, said: “Following Deck13, StreumOn, Dotemu and Douze-Dixièmes, it is with great pleasure that we welcome a fifth studio to the Focus Group.

Focus Home Interactive is delighted to announce the acquisition of @LeikirStudio, a studio of talented creators known for producing quality titles such as Metal Slug Tactics. We can’t wait to work together to bring you new amazing games! More info: https://t.co/xNFQzvkYSz pic.twitter.com/23ThyOZn1W — Focus Entertainment (@Focus_entmt) February 14, 2022

“We are constantly looking for new talents capable of growing and supporting the ambitions of our Group, and Leikir Studio, headed by Aurélien Loos, is a choice acquisition to achieve this objective.”

Meanwhile, Aurélien Loos, president and founder of Leikir Studio, said: “We are happy to join the Focus Group because it is an important step for the growth of our studio. This acquisition validates our multi-production strategy and will allow us to reach new qualitative and creative heights. This is a great recognition for the work accomplished by our teams over the past several years.”

Last year, Focus Home acquired the Streets Of Rage 4 developer Dotemu, purchasing 77.5 per cent of the share capital for €38.5 million (£32.6million).

The French publisher is best-known for publishing games like A Plague Tale: Innocence, SnowRunner, and Greedfall.

In other news, ahead of the launch of Babylon’s Fall, PlatinumGames has announced that its cooperative action RPG will be getting a playable demo later this month.