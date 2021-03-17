Food-themed indie game ‘Nour’ shows off adaptive music system

PlayStation provided a first look at upcoming PS5 indie game Nour: Play With Your Food‘s new adaptive music system.

As summarised on the official website, the “goal-free” game by TJ Hughes lets players interactively explore the aesthetics of food. These include over 20 “edible vignettes” ranging from bowls of ramen and a meat grinder to a glass of boba tea, and rows of toasters.

READ MORE: Sometimes the best games are the most boring games

The new ‘AudioEmotion’ trailer also shows off some new mechanics to accompany the Nour‘s lo-fi reactive soundtrack.

Advertisement

Take a look at the clip below:

The adaptive music system allows players to “enchant” their food with various reactive modes, like making the food dance to the music or freezing them in place to create a sculpture.

The game also includes secret note sequences or combos that change the scene in unpredictable ways, some of which have been teased in the accompanying PlayStation Blog.

“The mechanics aim to encourage and reward the exploration and experimentation central to Nour,” the game’s musician and designer Maximilian Mueller said.

The trailer also shows Hughes demonstrating some of the DualSense controller’s exclusive features. These include blowing into the microphone to blow away food, or singing a note to make all food items levitate.

Advertisement

Nour: Play With Your Food began development in 2017 when it was crowdfunded on Kickstarter with a modest goal of US$25,000.

In 2020, it was confirmed as a PS5 title and would be published by Panic, acclaimed for 2019’s Untitled Goose Game.

Nour: Play With Your Food is set to release this summer on PS5, PC and Mac.