‘Football Manager 2022’ officially launches in November

Sports Interactive has announced that Football Manager 2022 will launch on November 9 on Steam, Epic Games Store, and the Microsoft Store.

The developer also shared that Football Manager Xbox Edition will also be making a return following its successful campaign last season, “tailored especially for the Xbox ecosystem”. Football Manager 2022 Xbox Edition will release alongside the PC and Mac title on November 9.

Additionally, both Football Manager 2022 and Football Manager 2022 Xbox Edition will be launching on Xbox Game Pass on day one.

“FM22 will break new ground for the Football Manager series as we arrive on Day One with Xbox Game Pass,” said Sports Interactive’s Studio Director Miles Jacobson. “The success of our return to Xbox last year surpassed even our expectations and we’re delighted to be expanding our partnership with Microsoft to give Game Pass members the chance to experience the closest thing to being a real football manager.”

FM22 will have a new progressive way for managers to “find their winning edge” as well as other new features that will be unveiled in the coming weeks along with new information on its Nintendo Switch launch.

Starting today until launch, fans who pre-purchase FM2022 for PC and Mac, from a SEGA-approved digital retailer, will receive a 10 per cent discount as well as a chance to play the game prelaunch in Early Access. Pre-orders for the game on the Microsoft Store will become available soon.

Early Access for Football Manager 2022 will start on Steam, the Epic Games Store, and the Microsoft Store in two weeks time.

