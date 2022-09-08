‘Football Manager 23’ trailer confirms November release date and PS5 debut

Football Manager 23 has been announced by developer Sports Interactive, and is set to arrive in November on a several new platforms including PS5.

READ MORE: The best PS5 games to play in 2022

Football Manager 23 launches on November 8, and in a series first, it will be launching on PS5 and Apple Arcade alongside PC and Xbox platforms. The game’s mobile version, Football Manager 23 Touch, will also be launching on Nintendo Switch.

The football management simulator is also going to be available from day one on Xbox Game Pass, though anyone who pre-orders the game on PC will be granted early access to the game “roughly two weeks” prior to the November 8 launch.

Advertisement

Early access will be granted to pre-orders made via the Epic Games Store, Steam or Microsoft‘s store, and Sega has clarified that any single-player careers started in that time will be carried across to the final game.

The announcement trailer for Football Manager 23, which shares a series of impressive stats from Football Manager 22 before looking to the next game, can be watched below:

As for what the upcoming game has in store, Sega has teased what fans can expect: “Football Manager 23 thrusts fans closer to every aspect of the beautiful game, from the supporters filling the stands to scouts, players, opposition managers and newly-licensed competitions like the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League.”

Sega added that it will be revealing more of Football Manager 23 “in the coming weeks,” including a more detailed reveal for Touch in October. Until then, Sega recommends keeping an eye on Football Manager‘s social media accounts in the run-up to launch.

In other football news, EA has outlined how FIFA 23 will improve players’ match-day experience when it launches on September 30, just over a week before Sports Interactive releases the next Football Manager.