Football player Erling Haaland plays ‘Minecraft’ to relax

Manchester City football player Erling Haaland has revealed that he plays Minecraft to relax after games.

In a recent post-match interview following his record-breaking Premier League game — where he scored the most goals in a single season against West Ham United — the footballer was asked about his mindset and mentioned that he likes to wind down with video games (via PCGamer).

“I don’t think of this,” said Haaland. “I sleep tonight and then I think about three points against Leeds. I will go home now and play some video games and then sleep.” When asked what the video game was, he wouldn’t answer, saying it was “too embarrassing.”

Erling Haaland has just uploaded this picture of him playing Minecraft to his Instagram story… 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Onijj0bsqF — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) May 19, 2023

Advertisement

There was speculation after Haaland’s interview as to what video game he plays, with some fans suggesting World Of Warcraft and FIFA.

But the Manchester City player has finally come clean, revealing on his Instagram story that the game is actually Minecraft.

The photo shows Haaland at level 29 in a party with some friends, all geared up with full diamond armour, about to enter the End portal to fight the game’s final boss — the Ender Dragon — with the caption “#Squad”.

It’s clear that the football player and his friends have been playing the survival game for a while since it takes a lot of effort to get to the point of confronting the final boss.

In other gaming news, Blackbird Interactive has announced that its upcoming real-time strategy game Homeworld 3, has been delayed to 2024.

Advertisement

The developer explained in a statement that the reason for the delay isn’t for anything specific, just that the team desires to live up the expectations of the previous games in the series. “Our primary goal is to deliver a Homeworld experience that lives up to the standards set by its predecessors and is worthy of this series’ incredible legacy,” said Blackbird.