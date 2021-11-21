Former Bungie composer asks people to “destroy” ‘Destiny’ music released without permission

Marty O’Donnell has asked people to destroy Destiny assets that he released without legal permission.

O’Donnell released videos to YouTube and uploaded files to BandCamp, which contained musical sketches used for his work on Destiny’s Music Of The Spheres, the album which formed the foundation of the sound used in 2014’s Destiny.

He has now released a video asking fans to destroy any of that content they may have in their possession.

Advertisement

In the video, O’Donnell says, “I do not have, and have not had since at least April 2014, the legal authority to possess or distribute non-commercially available material related to Destiny or Music of the Spheres (including material I composed or created while working for Bungie).

“This material is owned by Bungie. If you posted any of these assets on a website or other publicly available platform, you should remove the content immediately. If you have copies of these assets, you should refrain from sharing and destroy any copies of them,” he continued.

“This request does not apply to any Destiny or Music of the Spheres material that you lawfully obtained from commercially available sources.”

This statement comes after O’Donnell was found in contempt of court for releasing the files, as they belonged to his previous employer Bungie. As Eurogamer reports, O’Donnell was ordered to return all materials related to Music Of The Spheres and Destiny. A 2015 injunction blocks him from sharing or performing any of the material.

During the court proceedings, O’Donnell’s lawyers defended him, saying: “As in many breakups, Mr. O’Donnell gave back all the materials (CDs, mugs, etc.) he thought belonged to Bungie in full compliance with the order. Bungie took its time, looked through the materials, and gave back the materials it did not want to keep (literally, CDs of music). Mr. O’Donnell has since moved on with his life.”

Advertisement

However, the court ruled on the side of Bungie. O’Donnell was ordered to “post a message, the wording of which the parties agree to, on his Twitter, YouTube, Bandcamp, and Soundcloud sites/channels stating that he did not have the legal authority to possess or provide material related to Music of the Spheres or Destiny and asking anyone who previously downloaded any such assets to delete them and refrain from sharing and will destroy any copies of them”.

In other news, Mass Effect: Legendary Edition may be coming to Xbox Game Pass after an accidentally updated added the Game Pass tag to the game’s store page.