‘Forspoken’ has now been delayed until 2023

It’s been confirmed that Forspoken has once again been delayed, with the fantasy RPG now coming early next year.

Originally Forspoken was meant to be released back in May before it was delayed until October 2022 with those extra months spent on “polishing the game”.

Today though (July 6) a statement from Square Enix and Luminous Productions confirms Forspoken will now be released on January 24, 2023.

“As a result of ongoing discussions with key partners, we have made the strategic decision to move the launch date of Forspoken,” reads the statement.

They go on to confirm that “all game elements are now complete, and development is in its final polishing phase.”

“We would like to thank you for your continued support and patience on this journey. Your excitement for this game inspires us every day and we cannot wait to share more about Forspoken with you later this summer.”

After delaying the game back in March, developers said they would be listening to feedback to improve the title.

Talking about how main character Frey and her companion Cuff interact, Forspoken‘s creative producer Raio Mitsuno said: “There’s been some commentary about the frequency of banter between Frey and Cuff when you’re out in the world. Those kinds of things we’re looking at in terms of fine-tuning the frequency, making sure that it’s not to the point where it feels overwhelming, but we want to make sure it’s timed nicely.”

They went on to add that hopefully Forspoken “doesn’t feel like there’s too much silence when you’re playing out in the vast world,” but clarified that “we don’t want it to be too much. You know, you don’t want it to be noise, obviously. So, we are taking a lot of feedback and making sure we’re adjusting things to make sure that it’s kind of the optimal experience.”

