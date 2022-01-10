‘Forspoken’ was almost written by fantasy author Brandon Sanderson

Forspoken, the upcoming RPG from Square Enix, could have been written by the bestselling fantasy author, Brandon Sanderson.

Following the announcement of Forspoken, many fans have speculated whether or not the title could possibly be the mystery game that the author of the Mistborn series has been working on. Sanderson, who has stated in the past that he was working on the lore for a new unreleased game, recently addressed these rumours, denying that he has worked on Forspoken, but that he was offered the opportunity to do so.

In a recent Q&A, Sanderson confirmed Square Enix approached him to work on a new “fantasy IP” (thanks, PCGamesN) saying that the publisher “came to me and said this feels like something you would really like, would you be interested in writing our lore?”

According to the author, he was tempted but wasn’t able to work on the game, saying “because I’d already just picked up a video game project that I still can’t even announce”.

The game that Sanderson is currently working on has not been announced at the time, and it’s unclear which studio the game belongs to either.

Sanderson is best known for his trilogy Mistborn, which is set in a high fantasy world. He has also written several other novels set in the same universe, along with a collection of other stories.

Forspoken was revealed in March 2021 and is set to launch on May 24 for PS5 and PC. The narrative-driven adventure follows Frey Holland, an ordinary woman who is transported to the land of Athia and must harness her magical abilities to survive.

In other news, Take-Two Interactive has acquired mobile gaming giant Zynga, for £9.3 billion. The Grand Theft Auto publisher said that the purchase “unifies highly complementary businesses, including Take-Two’s best-in-class portfolio of console and PC games and Zynga’s industry-leading mobile franchises”.