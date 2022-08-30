‘Fortnite’ adding Louis Theroux’s ‘Jiggle Jiggle’ dance

It’s been revealed that Louis Theroux’s viral ‘Jiggle Jiggle’ song and dance is coming to Fortnite.

In a new Tweet shared today (August 30), the Fortnite News account shared a 20-second video showcasing the ‘Jiggle Jiggle’ dance in action in Fortnite as an emote, accompanied by the popular song

No release date has been confirmed at this time and it’s unclear how many V-Bucks (the in-game Fortnite currency) it will cost, but the dance will apparently be an Icon Series emote. You can check out the clip below:

The origins of the song come from a Louis Theroux interview with the web talk show Chicken Shop Date and host Amelia Dimoldenberg earlier this year. The interview gained traction when the British-American journalist and documentary filmmaker recited a rap he once came up with years ago, entitled ‘Jiggle Jiggle’.

Soon afterwards, Manchester-based duo Duke and Jones took Theroux’s rap and put a beat to it which went on to go viral on TikTok. A pair of creators on the app, Jess Qualter and Brooke Blewitt, even created a dance to accompany the song which also gained popularity. Duke and Jones and Theroux even went on to release an official version of the song on streaming services, later on.

