‘Fortnite’ and ‘Batman’ crossover event will add iconic comic book skin

Epic Games has announced another Fortnite and Batman crossover event, revealing a brand new obtainable character skin.

Sharing in a new community blog post, Epic Games revealed that a new Fortnite crossover event will begin on October 26 to celebrate the release of another standalone comic book, Batman/Fortnite: Foundation.

Batman/Fortnite: Foundation includes a redeemable code for a bonus DC-themed Fortnite digital items inspired by the comic. The code will redeem a new outfit from the new Dark Multiverse Set called The Batman Who Laughs as well as additional unlocks, including the Robin’s Perch Back Bling and Dark Days Loading Screen.

The Batman Who Laughs character skin is inspired by an icon Batman variation where it combines the design of the Joker and the Dark Knight together into a darker design.

As Knight falls, The Foundation will rise. But where? Read more: https://t.co/llhSfAu8j7 pic.twitter.com/cQNMqiYE1J — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 15, 2021

Epic Games also confirmed that the Batman set, including a Dark Multiverse pickaxe and glider, will be available to purchase from the Fortnite Item Shop for 1,500 V-Bucks, but the loading screen will be exclusive to those who redeem the code from Batman/Fortnite: Foundation.

The retail price for the comic book is $4.99 (roughly £3.63) while a premium variant cover version will cost $5.99 (£4.36).

The publisher also released a teaser trailer that seems to depict a version of Gotham City from the DC Universe, suggesting even more Batman content is to arrive during the event.

