‘Fortnite’ celebrates Martin Luther King with new game mode

Fortnite has teamed up with Time Magazine to create ‘March Through Time’ – a new game mode that celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The limited-time game mode appears in Fortnite – the hugely popular battle royale game from Epic Games. Developed by members of the Fortnite Creative Community, the March Through Time mode lets players witness Dr. King’s full “I Have a Dream” speech.

“March Through Time will teleport players nearly 60 years in the past to a re-imagined Washington, DC called D.C. 63,” reads an announcement on the PlayStation blog. “Developed by members of the Fortnite Creative community, this fully immersive experience will allow players to witness the Civil Rights teachings of Dr. Martin Luther King.”

The D.C. 63 experience was built by ChaseJackman, GQUanoe, XWDFr, and YU7A, and allows players to travel to the Lincoln Memorial and the United States National Mall where Dr. King made his iconic speech.

It might even lead to some teachable moments for some… franchise favourites.

I think Rick Sanchez and the xenomorph from Alien learned something today, and have been given a lot to reflect on. pic.twitter.com/ja4oHwkA0U — Chris Franklin (@Campster) August 26, 2021

It also features museum-style points of interest along with challenges that can be completed along with other players. These quests are described as being an important reminder of Dr. King’s speech – “We move forward when we work together.”

Completing the “Dr. King and Civil Rights movement” challenges will also unlock a unique cosmetic in your locker – the D.C. 63 spray.

“Civil Rights is a struggle we still fight for to this day, and it has benefited from the collective efforts of millions of people around the world. We hope the March Through Time experience inspires the community to promote mutual respect and empathy towards all people no matter their race, religion, or orientation.”

Fortnite’s March Through Time game mode is available now.

