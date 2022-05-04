‘Fortnite’ celebrates ‘Star Wars’ Day with two weeks of events

Fortnite has brought back lightsabers and various themed outfits in celebration of Star Wars Day.

While the event actually kicked off yesterday (May 3), Fortnite is celebrating Star Wars Day (May 4) with two weeks of events.

Every non-battle pass Star Wars outfit is available in the Fortnite storefront until May 17 (Imperial Stormtrooper, Kylo Ren, Zorii Bliss, Finn, Rey, Sith Trooper, Boba Fett, Fennec Shand and Krrsantan) while four colours of lightsaber have also returned to the game.

Returning to Fortnite from a galaxy far, far away… Lightsabers are back! Hop in now to use the Lightsaber item, complete limited time quests, and more! Access more: https://t.co/WEl1rwsefc pic.twitter.com/GtKS2ikoAw — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 3, 2022

The E-11 Blaster Rifle is also available from Stormtrooper checkpoints alongside new Stormtrooper training quests. “You will have to confiscate a ‘landspeeder’ (a.k.a. a vehicle), confiscate and use ‘Jedi contraband’ (a.k.a. a lightsaber), and more,” reads the announcement. Each quest rewards XP and players will receive an Empire Banner for completing five.

A few leaks have suggested there’s more to come as well. A clip of Fortnite used during a recent Unreal Engine 5 stream revealed a folder called “CH3S3 VADAR” suggesting the Sith lord could be making an appearance at some point during the next chapter of Fortnite, which launches June 4.

Last month Epic Games’ chief creative officer Donald Mustard shared an image of some pixel art he saw in Paris featuring Star Wars’ Chewbacca and C3P0. “Sooooo many secrets here” he wrote alongside the picture, possibly hinting at future Fortnite content – or maybe just enjoying the French city.

Last month, Fortnite introduced a collaboration with legendary hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan which RZA dubbed “Fortangerous”.

“Fortnite has been in my household for years. It’s been a pleasure and joy watching the game evolve, while becoming the go to pastime. This collaboration is a multigenerational ‘drip’ of swag and cool,” he said.

Just like Fortnite‘s recent Coachella-themed outfits, the Wu-Tang items were music reactive, and created different visual effects whenever the player hears music playing in the game.