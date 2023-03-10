‘Fortnite’ kicks off Chapter 4 Season 2 with an explosive new trailer

Fortnite has released a trailer showcasing everything that’s arrived with Chapter 4 Season 2, including a number of new vehicles and changes to the battle royale’s map.

After a period of maintenance, Fortnite servers are once again live and developer Epic Games has released a new trailer teasing what fans are about to jump into.

The biggest addition to Fortnite with this patch is Mega City, a new metropolitan area webbed with rails that players can skate on to move faster. While Mega City is the focus of Fortnite‘s latest trailer, Epic Games has shared that it’s “just one part of a brand new biome” arriving in Chapter 4 Season 2.

Advertisement

Down on the street, two new vehicles – the Victory Crown Rogue sports bike and Nitro Drifter Car – have been added, giving players more options for traversing Fortnite‘s map. While Epic Games has said the two-seater Rogue Bike has “high acceleration, sharp turning, and a boost-ready engine,” the Nitro Drifter offers an additional two seats and is better suited to drifting.

The new vehicles are also joined by a number of new weapons. The Kinetic Blade will allow players to use two all-new abilities – Knockback Slash and Dash Attack for close-range damage, while the Havoc Suppressed Assault Rifle and Havoc Pump Shotgun are better suited for fighting other players at range.

Additionally, the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Battle Pass has also been revealed. A number of original characters in Fortnite will debut as cosmetic skins in this season, along with Attack On Titan‘s Eren Jaeger who will be available to pick up “later in the season”.

In other gaming news, a free demo for Capcom’s Resident Evil 4 remake has been released, offering a “thrilling slice” of the survival horror without any time limitations.