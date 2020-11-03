‘Fortnite’ classic cosmetics make surprise return to game

Epic Games have announced that all Fortnite players will be able to get their hands on the Throwback Axe Pickaxe, free for the next few months.

To celebrate Fortnite’s release on Next Gen consoles, Epic Games have confirmed that all players will be able to get the Throwback Axe Pickaxe by logging in between November 4 2020 and January 14 2021.

Epic have also teased the return of more chapter one throwback items in a reply on Twitter.

Since then, they have been confirmed to be coming in the form of paid character packs, the Royale Originals and the Battle Classic pack, along with the OG Glider by Youtuber TheCampingRusher.

Fortnite’s Battle Royale mode launched all the way back in September 2017, and has since amassed a staggering 350 million players across multiple platforms. There have been 12 seasons, each one bringing a whole raft of cosmetics, costumes, weapons, and dances.

Now coming to the end of the fourth Season of its second Chapter, Fortnite is getting ready to make the leap to Next Gen consoles. The game is currently in the middle of a massive Marvel crossover, with hints that Galactus will be joining the fray soon.

Despite this, the fan community is arguably more excited at the return of their old faithful pickaxes, with the community reddit filling up with posts of affection for the OG axe.

New features for Fortnite on next gen consoles include faster loading, 4K resolution 60fps (on Xbox Series X and Playstation 5) gameplay, enhanced split screen options, and new dynamic visuals and physics, all enabled by the new hardware. A full list of features is available over on Epic Games Fortnite page.