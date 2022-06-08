‘Fortnite’ could be introducing a first-person mode

Epic’s battle royale game Fortnite could have a first-person camera mode on the way says a leaker.

According to popular leaker HypeX, Fortnite’s first-person camera option is “still in early development” (via PCGamesN), but this is far more than we’ve heard about the mode being worked on before.

Previously, Reddit readers had found a camera glitch that made the game seem like it had a functioning first-person camera mode, it was completely unintentional and not revisited since the mishap, until now.

Users did also have theories of their own, with some even speculating that “Fortnite would probably get more players if there was a first person mode” and that “the hand and gun positions fit too well for it not to be a future feature”. It turns out that they might not be completely incorrect.

FIRST PERSON CAMERA IN FORTNITE 🔥 This update Epic began working on some stuff about first person camera mode but there's no other info about it at the moment as it looks like it's still in early development. Would work REALLY well for the Zero Build Modes 👀 pic.twitter.com/PIRRmdLyp0 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) June 7, 2022

HypeX now suggests on Twitter that a first-person mode is coming to Fortnite at some point. Their latest tweet states that Epic “began working on some stuff about first person camera mode but there’s no other info about it at the moment.”

Unfortunately that doesn’t give us much more to go on currently, as if this is true it seems to be in very early development. There are also a multitude of reasons why Epic might want to include a first-person camera.

Previously, the now vaulted MK-Seven was the only official way to have a first-person view. Maybe the assault rifle is making a return, or this camera view could be an option for Creative mode only. The most-welcomed option would be utilising it as a full camera option in Fortnite for players to select, but with the very limited information available it’s impossible to tell at this very early stage.

