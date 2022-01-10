‘Fortnite’ could have a ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ crossover soon

According to a reliable source, Fortnite could see a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles crossover event in the future.

That’s according to the XboxEra podcast which is often fairly accurate with its rumours (thanks, PCGamesN). Host, Nick ‘Shepshal Nick’ Baker has said that a source told him that Paramount has signed with Epic to bring its properties to Fortnite. Notably, “the main one that I had heard about was the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles“.

A hefty dose of salt is still needed here as nothing has been confirmed but the podcast is often quite accurate. What that means, however, could be quite vague. In the past, it looked like there would be a significant The Matrix collaboration but that turned into a few emotes and a free glider. Similar could happen for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Advertisement

What could be more promising is the collaboration. With the news that Paramount is teaming up with Epic, it could mean other popular franchises featuring in the game. This could include Star Trek which Nick suggests is an option. Paramount owns Nickelodeon so it could also mean Spongebob Squarepants or Avatar: The Last Airbender. For now, nothing is guaranteed.

Fortnite has continued to be busy lately. At Christmas, it added Boba Fett just in time for The Book of Boba Fett starting on Disney+.

Epic also handed out XP boosts and a free pickaxe after issues with the Winterfest event.

Elsewhere, there’s a chance that Age of Empires 4 might be coming to Xbox consoles soon. That’s according to an entry on the Xbox Insider hub.