‘Fortnite’: Epic Games confirms Day 1 launch on next-gen consoles

The next-gen versions of Epic Games’ popular battle royale, Fortnite, have been confirmed to release alongside the new PS5 and Xbox Series X and Series S consoles next week.

Epic Games noted on the official Fortnite blog on Monday (November 2), that players will be able to “download the game on [their] new console Day 1 and enjoy a truly ‘next-gen’ Fortnite experience”.

The blogpost also confirmed that the next-gen versions “aren’t simply tweaked last-gen builds but new native ones to harness the power of the new consoles”, and will come with their own set of improvements.

Fortnite will run at 4K resolution at 60 FPS on both PS5 and Xbox Series X, while the Series S version runs at 1080p at 60 FPS. The PS5 and Xbox Series X versions will also receive a “more dynamic and interactive world”, such as grass and trees reacting to explosions, new storm and cloud effects, and enhanced fluid simulations for smoke and liquids.

Players will also now be able to enter matches faster thanks to quicker load times across all three consoles, as well as experience an enhanced split-screen mode, which supports 60 FPS gameplay.

Fortnite’s PS5 version will be released in two waves: November 12 for select regions according to the console’s launch and November 19 for a global release. It will come with two console-exclusive features, detailed below.

The first is game immersion with the DualSense controller. The controller’s haptic feedback will make it feel like players are “holding the Suppressed SMG or Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle,” Epic Games remarked on the blog. It also briefly discloses additional vibration support and integrated haptic trigger feedback for several ranged weapons on the PS5, but no specifics have been revealed yet.

Secondly, Fortnite gamers on PS5 will be able to quickly load up their favourite modes directly from the PlayStation 5 Home Screen, giving them the ability to jump straight into the Battle Royale lobby with either Solo, Duos, or Squads selected.

Epic Games has also confirmed that all progression and cosmetic items will carry over from current- to next-gen consoles, and that crossplay will remain available to all players. All players across all platforms will also be receiving a free Throwback Axe Pickaxe from November 4 through to January 15, 2021.