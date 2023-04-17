‘Fortnite’ is reportedly getting a two-week ‘Doctor Who’ crossover event

A data miner has revealed that a “potential collaboration” between Fortnite and Doctor Who could be on the way.

In a tweet published over the weekend (April 15), Twitter user iFireMonkey – who has a track record of correctly predicting Fortnite updates – shared what they know about the battle royale’s rumoured Doctor Who crossover.

The data miner shared that, based on what they are “aware of”, the crossover will feature a two-week event and offer players free rewards in return for completing challenges.

The Doctor Who event will also reportedly add two skins, two pickaxe cosmetics, a glider skin and an emote to Fortnite‘s item shop, in addition to a free “Beep the Meep” spray. Beep the Meep is a long-running villain in Doctor Who‘s comic series, and the alien will make its first appearance in the live-action show later this year.

☎️ Fortnite x Doctor Who It has recently been brought to my attention that there have been discussions in regards to a potential collaboration between Fortnite and Doctor Who. Based on what i'm aware of, this would be a two week long event in game (using an event tab similar to… pic.twitter.com/AOS51ufD1Z — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) April 15, 2023

iFiremonkey speculated the crossover is “most likely planned for November” to revolve around the show’s 60th anniversary and Beep the Meep’s debut. They also shared a data-mined TARDIS skin page that suggests the show’s U.N.I.T faction will be involved with the reported event.

They also hinted the crossover will be implemented in a similar fashion to Fortnite‘s prior Most Wanted and Dragon Ball events, and said there will be a creative map launched with the event.

If these rumours prove true, it wouldn’t be the first time Doctor Who has made its way into Fortnite. Last year, the sci-fi show was the star of its own Creative Mode map in Fortnite, and tasked players with repairing the TARDIS while avoiding aliens.

At the time, Mat Way, global director of gaming and interactive at BBC Studios, described the show’s Fortnite crossover as a “great opportunity to introduce a gaming audience to Doctor Who“.

As for the TV show’s future, this year Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa will make his debut as the 14th Doctor.