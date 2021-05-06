Leaked ‘Fortnite’ documents reveal plans for Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga concerts

A leaked Fortnite document has revealed Epic Games‘ supposed plans for high-profile in-game concerts featuring Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga.

The 94-page document dates back to June 2020 and was released as part of Epic’s ongoing lawsuit against Apple. It sheds light on the numerous potential crossovers and collaborations with a number of pop stars, athletes and other video game franchises that were reportedly in the works for Fortnite.

Among the plans that were allegedly in consideration were in-game concerts featuring J Balvin, Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga set for September, October and December of 2020, respectively. So far, only Balvin has hosted a virtual concert in the game, through the Party Royale mode on Halloween 2020. It’s currently unknown if Epic will still host performances by Grande and Gaga.

Epic had also planned for popular soccer icon Neymar Jr. to arrive as in-game skin in September 2020, although this only launched in April 2021. Popular streamers Grefg and Lazarbeam were also listed for October and December skins respectively, although they only launched in January and March this year instead.

Other collaborations that have yet to materialise include a LeBron James-inspired skin in Q4 2020 and an undisclosed plan with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson for Q1 2021. Other crossovers, such as Samus Aran from Metroid, anime character Naruto, The Bride from the Kill Bill films and more were also listed but have yet to come to fruition.

It is currently unclear if all of these collaborations and events have been scrapped entirely, or if they will arrive in Fortnite in the future.

In other Fortnite news, it was recently revealed through Epic’s ongoing legal battles with Apple that the popular battle royale game had earned more than £3.6billion ($5billion USD) in revenue for Epic Games within its first year of release.