‘Fortnite’ finally confirms ‘Dragon Ball’ crossover for next week

Epic Games has confirmed that a Fortnite and Dragon Ball crossover is coming to the game and provided a date for its release.

Announced earlier today (August 11), the official Fortnite Twitter account used an image of the iconic Dragon Shenron with the message “Speak. Name your wish,” in reference to the titular Dragon Balls.

The crossover will begin on August 16 next week.

This Fortnite and Dragon Ball crossover has been a highly requested one by fans for some time, with a number of leaks over the last few months pointing to potential characters coming to the battle royale game. Now it’s been officially announced though.

No other details about the crossover have been revealed yet, but players can expect bundles, character skins and items at the very least. The inclusion of Shenron in the announcement could also indicate changes to the map, or some time-limited game modes coming to Fortnite as well.

It’s incredibly likely that ever-present characters Goku and Vegeta will make an appearance, with the likes of Gohan, Frieza, Cell, Buu and more may be being included as well.

Dragon Ball is just another franchise and set of characters in a long line of Fortnite crossovers, with John Cena coming to the game recently alongside Among Us after many thought the battle royale stole a mode from the social dedication game.

In fact, some cryptic hints seem to be indicating that Transformers is coming to Fortnite too. The use of the word “Prime” – like Autobot leader Optimus Prime – and the live-action film’s 15 anniversary compound with Hasbro’s already successful relationship with Epic Games points to the potential crossover.

In other news, Kirby’s Dream Buffet is set to launch on Nintendo Switch next week.