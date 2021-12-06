‘Fortnite’ finally upgrades to Unreal Engine 5

Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 1 was released over the weekend and with it comes confirmation that the entire game has now been moved over to Unreal Engine 5.

Unreal Engine 5 is the latest version of Epic Games‘ graphics technology and marks a significant change for the game’s graphical performance. Last year, Epic said that it would migrate Fortnite to the new engine by mid-2021. While it didn’t hit its original target, the game is finally upgraded.

It should mean that the game looks and performs better, while offering superior effects and extra detail on objects compared to before.

The game’s v19.00 update is rather large due to the new engine upgrade. For PC, it’s between 7.81GB and 15.4GB while console players can expect between 8GB and 14.8GB depending on the system they are playing on.

A Fortnite Chapter 3 trailer highlighted what to expect from Chapter 3, Season 1. Players will now be able to get around faster on foot thanks to a new sliding ability. It allows them to descend angled surfaces faster. There’s also a new web-slinging traversal option so players can make like Spider-Man as they explore.

New options for combat are also available. Players have access to camps to store healing items and weapons with those items transferable between matches. There is also a new type of item highlighted in the trailer that players are waiting to be revealed. It looks like it could be some kind of area of healing or shield regeneration tool.

Fortnite’s Chapter 2 ended with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson being unmasked as the vigilante known as The Foundation, confirming a long-running fan theory.

