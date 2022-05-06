‘Fortnite’ now free on Apple devices via Xbox cloud gaming

Epic Games and Microsoft have teamed up to bring Fortnite to in-browser cloud gaming for free, with many mobile devices supported.

Announced via an Xbox Wire post yesterday (May 5), Fortnite can now be played on iOS, iPadOS, Android devices and Windows PC via Xbox cloud gaming for free. All players need is a Microsoft account and one of the above devices with Internet access.

As Fortnite is still not available on Apple’s App Stores, this means Microsoft and Epic have found a way to get the battle royale into the hands of players on those devices after CEO Tim Sweeney accused Apple of keeping Fortnite off iOS following a legal dispute.

All players need to do is go to this link and sign-in to their Microsoft account to start playing.

No Xbox Game Pass subscription is needed to gain access to the cloud version of Fortnite, with Game Pass usually required to play other Xbox games via the cloud. On most streaming devices Fortnite can also be played with an Xbox controller, hooked up via Bluetooth.

It should also be noted that via Nvidia GeForce Now, players can get Fortnite on Apple devices, but Microsoft has now brought the game across at no cost to users.

Despite only being in beta, Xbox cloud gaming supports 26 countries, and more than 10million people have streamed games on the service since it launched in 2020.

“It’s an important step to add a free-to-play title to the cloud gaming catalog as we continue our cloud journey,” reads the post. “We’re starting with Fortnite and will look to bring more free-to-play games people love in the future.”

“At Xbox we want to make gaming accessible to the 3billion players around the world, and cloud has an important role in that mission. Quite simply we want you to have more choice in both the games you play and the way you choose to play them.”

