‘Fortnite’ gets a permanent no building mode called Zero Build

Epic Games has officially confirmed a new Fortnite mode called Zero Build, which completely removes the building mechanics.

The latest season of Fortnite dropped on March 20, and with it came Doctor Strange from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as well as the removal of building from the game entirely. Dataminers found that a mode dedicated to no building was potentially in the works, which has now been confirmed to be called Fortnite Zero Build, available today.

The official Fortnite blog writes, “Zero Build mode is a pure test of weapon, item, and traversal ability. Zero Build can be found in the Discover page as Solo, Duos, Trios, and Squads playlists.” Players can find the Discover page by clicking on the change button above play in the lobby.

Advertisement

A short trailer showing off Fortnite Zero Build has also been released. Nothing of note was shown in the trailer, but it does present the game in a more action-oriented way compared to the somewhat strategic nature of the base game.

Fortnite Chapter Three, Season Two brought with it a number of changes aside from the removal of building. A new overshield has been introduced, which provides an extra line of defence on top of your health and regular shield.

One of the bigger changes that has come to Fortnite is the addition of a sprint, which has a metre which means you can’t run forever. The sprint also pockets your weapons, and player characters now have an increased default speed too.

Doctor Strange has also made his way to Fortnite for the first time, as well as new characters Tsuki 2.0, Gunnar, The Imagined, Kiara K.O., The Origin and Erisa.

Advertisement

In other news, PlayStation has announced a rebrand of PlayStation Plus that introduces two new tiers, providing a similar service to the Xbox Game Pass.