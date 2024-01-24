‘Fortnite’ gets two iconic ‘Metal Gear Solid’ skins

The Metal Gear Solid crossover with Fortnite has officially gone live, adding one new skin to the game and confirming a new one is coming soon.

Solid Snake, the main character of Metal Gear Solid, is now available to anybody who has purchased the Fortnite battle pass. In addition to this, the protagonist of Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty and Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance, Raiden, has been leaked as an upcoming addition to the battle royale title.

As spotted by The Loadout, a new bundle has appeared in the ‘Gaming Icon Series’ section of the Fortnite store that features both a masked and unmasked variant of Raiden, both of which have his katana. It’s currently unknown exactly when the beloved character will be added to Fortnite, however.

Fortnite developer Epic Games recently released three new games: Lego Fortnite, Rocket Racing and Fortnite Festival. Lego Fortnite is a Lego-based spin of the classic Fortnite formula, allowing players to build structures without the fear of being eliminated like in the traditional battle royale, while Rocket Racing is a racing game which is a spin-off of the already existing Rocket League.

Fortnite Festival, meanwhile, is a rhythm game developed by Rock Band studio Harmonix. The developer has halted all active development on Rock Band 4 DLC in order to focus on the title, releasing a statement last week to address the changes.

“Looking ahead, the Harmonix team has been hard at work over the last two years to develop Fortnite Festival, which brings rhythm action gaming (and more) to the Fortnite ecosystem. It’s free to play, we have a rotating selection of songs that you can play (for free) anytime.”

