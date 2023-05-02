‘Fortnite’ kicks off ‘Star Wars’ crossover with a Darth Maul outfit

Fortnite has launched a Star Wars crossover event, which will give players different Force powers to wield depending on which Jedi or Sith they team up with.

Set to run until May 23, Epic Games‘ Find The Force event will let players team up with Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, or Darth Maul to unlock Star Wars cosmetics.

Anakin and Darth Maul will join Obi-Wan Kenobi as in-game Outfits, along with the prequel trilogy’s Padmé Amidala and the 501st Trooper and 212th Battalion Trooper clone skins.

In Find The Force, players will need to choose between the three Force users to decide who they want as mentors. While in a match, accepting training from Maul, Kenobi or Skywalker will grant players a lightsaber and a new Force ability, which varies depending on their tutor.

While Kenobi will teach players to push objects and players away, Skywalker’s training will do the opposite and allow students to pull things closer. Meanwhile, Maul will teach players to lift and throw objects using the Force.

Although every player will receive a lightsaber for completing training, their colour will depend on who they picked as a mentor — Maul’s lightsaber is red, Kenobi’s is green, and Skywalker’s is blue.

These lightsabers aren’t the only Star Wars-themed weapons to be added, as players will also be able to find the DC-15 Blaster by opening Republic Chests.

The event’s reward currency — Galactic Reputation — can also be obtained by searching these chests, and is also handed out for using the Force and dealing damage with lightsabers.

Galactic Reputation can be spent on a number of cosmetics, including a Sith Infiltrator Glider and variants of the Clone Outfits — check them out here.

In other gaming news, spoilers for The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom have surfaced, after some retailers sent out early copies of the game.