‘Fortnite’ Play Your Way event rewards players with free loot

Fortnite is letting its players earn a collection of free loot with its new Play Your Way event, which is running now to the end of the week.

Beginning today (September 1) and running through to September 6, Fortnite players can now log in and complete a series of Play Your Way quests in six creator-made games that will earn them free in-game rewards.

Players will earn XP with each Play Your Way quest that gets completed. Completing certain amounts of these quests will reward players with specific items that range from a colourful Pickaxe, loading screens, and weapon skins, as well as a range of skateboard Back Blings, each with unique designs.

A preview of the rewards can be found in the video below:

All six games can be found in Fortnite in the ‘Discover’ screen and in the ‘Play Your Way’ row. The quests can be also found in the ‘Play Your Way’ section on the ‘Quests’ page.

Below is a list of the Play Your Way quests, along with what items will be rewarded for completion:

Five total Play Your Way Quests completed:

Brite Boarder Style of the Back Board Back Bling

Taco Takeoff Loading Screen

Seven total Play Your Way Quests completed:

Cuddle Kickflip Style of the Back Board Back Bling

The Cuddle Team Loading Screen

Nine total Play Your Way Quests completed:

Goofy Fin Style of the Back Board Back Bling

Above the Clouds Wrap

11 total Play Your Way Quests completed:

Llamasploded Style of the Back Board Back Bling

Kaleido-Crusher Pickaxe

