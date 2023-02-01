Brawler ‘Rumbleverse’ is shutting down six months after launch

Iron Galaxy Studios and Fortnite publisher Epic Games have put out a statement confirming “brawler royale” Rumbleverse is set to shut down six months after it was launched.

Rumbleverse was originally due to release last February but was delayed until August with the studio trying to “perfect the experience”.

Described as a “big, hilarious playground where spectacular things are always happening”, the free-to-play 40-person brawler royale will now be shut down later this month.

Advertisement

Servers will go offline on February 28 at 4pm while the in-game store has already been removed. “After this time, the game will not be playable and any purchased in-game content will no longer be accessible.” All players who spent money in Rumbleverse are eligible for a refund.

We have an important announcement to share. On February 28, 2023, Rumbleverse servers will go offline. Players who have made any purchase since launch will be eligible for a refund. We thank you so much for playing. Please see the full details on our blog https://t.co/VNJ9U7bCeX pic.twitter.com/qi9clgDerb — Rumbleverse (@Rumbleverse) January 31, 2023

A new update went live yesterday (January 31) with the current battle pass being made available to all players, while all XP gains will be doubled “so you can fast-track unlocks for every rank. We’ve unlocked additional accessories and emotes in the game for free as well,” said Iron Galaxy.

A statement from the company said: “This project has been a labour of love to create a new experience in a popular and highly competitive genre for games. If you’ve been a part of that journey, we thank you – whether you jumped into the first playtest after our reveal, or just shot yourself out of the cannon for the first time.”

“There is still fun we can have together before the sun sets on Grapital City. The remaining weeks will be a chance to celebrate the competitive spirit you’ve brought to this game.”

Advertisement

In a letter to the community, Iron Galaxy said it “will keep making games. It’s our passion and our purpose. Our people are filled with skills and inspirations to keep the world playing. This is not the last time you’ll hear from us. This is not the last time we’ll invite you to play.”

“It is our sincerest hope that this news does not mark the end of Rumbleverse,” it added. “You may not yet have seen the Rumble in its final form. If we can welcome people back onto the deck of the battle barge again, we hope you’ll be there, laced up and ready to take your rightful place in the cannon.”

In other news, The developer behind Apex Legends Mobile has announced that the game is folding.