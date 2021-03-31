‘Fortnite’ receives visual and performance update on Nintendo Switch

A new update for Fortnite on the the Nintendo Switch has been released which improves visual fidelity and overall performance in docked and portable mode.

READ MORE: Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer on Xbox Series X is just as good as you remember

The update, released yesterday (March 30), increases overall performance and stability by “upgrading the renderer on the Nintendo Switch to make better use of the console’s GPU”.

Epic announced the news in a blog on its website, stating that “the update provides significantly improved resolution both in handheld and docked modes, resulting in images that are less blurry, without loss of performance”.

Advertisement

The update increased Fortnite’s dynamic resolution targets by up to 38 per cent. Dynamic resolution changes the number of visible pixels on screen, resulting in smoother or more pixelated gameplay.

Handheld resolution was upgraded from 1000×560 to 1170×660 and docked increased from 1390×780 to 1560×880.

The update also reduced Fortnite’s file size, shaving around 140mb off the 7.1GB install size. The Nintendo Switch has around 32GB of internal storage without additional memory cards. Fortnite currently takes up around 22 per cent of available space on the console.

Other Nintendo Switch ports have faced considerable downgrades in order to be able to run. Apex Legends released earlier this month on the console. The port displays at a dynamic resolution of 720p and runs 30fps, which is half of the performance of the PS4 and Xbox One.

The Nintendo Switch’s performance has been a point of contention for some time, as rumours of the supposed Nintendo Switch Pro continue to circulate.

Advertisement

Epic released Tomb Raider icon Lara Croft as a playable character as part of the Fornite battle pass earlier this month, alongside a Neymar Jr skin. Croft is available in the form of retro skin that references her original PlayStation outing, a more modern look from Square Enix’s Tomb Raider trilogy, and a version unique to Fortnite.