‘Fortnite’ to receive modding support, claims prominent leaker

A prominent Fortnite leaker has claimed that Epic Games will be adding modding support to its popular battle royale game.

Data miner and leaker Lucas7yoshi shared on Monday (November 23) that players can expect modding support to be added to Fortnite in the future. However, the leaker also noted that it is currently unclear of the “extent” of the feature and what players “could do with it”, although he says he’s “100 per cent” confident that modding is in the world.

Confidence for this is its 100% in the works. To what extent you could mod the game or what you could do with it im not sure. But its definitely by definition "modding". more info later w/ someone — Lucas7yoshi – Fortnite Leaker (@Lucas7yoshi) November 23, 2020

Lucas7yoshi also shared images from the data he had collected, saying “there are some files lingering around the game install at the moment, called ‘GameCustomInstalledBundles’ inside the files,” but notes that the files currently contain battle royale posters, although they could be used for testing purposes.

Modding in gaming gives PC players the ability to change and customise certain aspects of a game to create unique modes or experiences, and has amassed a strong community in titles such as GTA, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Fallout.

Fortnite currently features a creative mode that acts as a streamlined way for players on all platforms to create and share their worlds with friends.

More NFL skins will be coming on November 25th. "New gridiron gang outfits will be available for purchase in shop nov 25th,"

"These redesigned NFL uniforms feature a more athletic, aerodynamic look and feel"

All teams are represented, and a new backbling lets you rep team logos — Lucas7yoshi – Fortnite Leaker (@Lucas7yoshi) November 23, 2020

Besides sharing that modding support could soon be arriving in Fortnite, Lucas7yoshi also revealed that more NFL skins are set to arrive via the in-game store on November 25. The new skins will “feature a more athletic, aerodynamic look and feel”.

In other Fortnite news, Epic Games announced earlier this month that players on PC, PS4 and Xbox One can now use a video chat feature during a game. A Fortnite blog post outlined the details for the feature, stating that owners will have to link their Houseparty and Epic Games accounts.