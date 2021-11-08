‘Forza Horizon 5’ accessibility features include ability to slow game speed

Forza Horizon 5 is currently out for those with the premium edition, and plenty of excellent accessibility features are being noticed.

Developer Playground Games is making strides by including features that could see their way into other games. As pointed out by YouTuber Rudeism – who recently beat Dark Souls 3 via morse code inputs and one button – the racing title has a slider that allows the player to alter the game speed directly.

This means that players who may struggle with the speed of inputs needed can slow the game down to an appropriate level whilst giving them more time to react.

“Forza Horizon 5 has an accessibility option that lets you directly alter the game speed. Physics are preserved, but everything plays out slower, giving you more reaction time.

“This is a FANTASTIC example of what I mean,” concluded Rudeism, whilst the feature itself only actually works when playing offline, so there is no slowing in multiplayer races.

Forza Horizon 5 has also added sign language interpreters to in-game cutscenes. Creative director for the game Mike Brown talked about the inclusion in an Xbox Wire post, saying the “accessibility features include American Sign Language (ASL) and British Sign Language (BSL) support for cinematics; a game speed modification setting that allows gamers to play at a reduced rate; customisable subtitle options; High Contrast mode, Color Blindness mode and more.”

Brown adds that the team worked closely with the disabled community to incorporate as many accessibility features as possible. There’s even a short video above that goes over all the features added to Forza Horizon 5, which includes voice chat text-to-speech and speech-to-text.

