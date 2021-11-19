‘Forza Horizon 5’ celebrates the “biggest launch in Xbox history”

Playground Games has revealed that Forza Horizon 5 has achieved the biggest launch week in Xbox history, with over 10million players flocking to the racing game.

Today (November 19) the Twitter account for Forza Horizon 5 has shared that over 10million players have already played the game since it launched on November 9.

The post also shares that Forza Horizon 5 has achieved the “biggest launch in Xbox history”, with the game’s first week of play resulting in the biggest first week ever for both Xbox and Xbox Game Pass.

Thank you to the more than 10M #ForzaHorizon5 fans for the biggest first week in @Xbox history and @XboxGamePass EVER. GG! pic.twitter.com/WXZawEvBkO — Forza Horizon (@ForzaHorizon) November 19, 2021

Signs that the game would be a success were there since before launch, when the premium edition early release boasted over 800,000 active players a day before full launch. Just one day after launch, Xbox head Phil Spencer revealed that Forza Horizon 5 had earned the “largest launch day for [an] Xbox Game Studios game” and had a peak concurrent player count three times higher than Forza Horizon 4.

While the game has proven a hit amongst fans, there are some issues with the title that are still being ironed out. Microsoft has said that it is “aware and working on a fix” for an issue that prevents many players from using their own legal names due to censorship.

Playground Games also shared plans to release a hotfix that addresses issues with crashing and stability. While it’s unclear if this is one of the issues being fixed, one bug has been causing Forza Horizon 5 to crash if Discord screen sharing is enabled.

In other news, Xbox is “evaluating all aspects” of its relationship with Activision Blizzard, according to Phil Spencer. This is in the wake of several sexual misconduct allegations against the company, the latest of which alleges that CEO Bobby Kotick has known of sexual misconduct within Activision Blizzard since 2018.