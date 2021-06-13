‘Forza Horizon 5’ Mexican setting and release date revealed

Forza Horizon 5 has received an extensive reveal during the Xbox and Bethesda games showcase.

The upcoming racing game from Playground Games also has a confirmed release date of November 9, 2021.

Forza Horizon 5 will take place in Mexico and explores a variety of environments ranging from rainforests to vibrant cities, and a dormant volcano .

The city of Guanajuato will feature heavily in the game. The city is described in-game as an “undulating city of narrow and twisting alleys and streets, quaint plazas, and a fascinating network of underground tunnels.”

The Mercedes-AMG Project ONE was mentioned as just one of the cars available in game and is apparently their highest-rendered cars to date.

The new technology launching with Forza Horizon 5 also extends to a brand-new volumetric lighting system.

Similar multiplayer content from previous games will be included, allowing players to partake in a variety of street races.

One of these new game modes includes a race to pop a trail of pinatas. As well as prebuilt game modes, a new ‘Expedition mode’ will allow players to create their own races, game modes and more.

Creative director Mike Brown describes Forza Horizon 5 as “the largest, most fun and most beautiful open world we’ve ever built.”

Forza Horizon 5 will be exclusive to PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

