‘Forza Horizon 5’ races to the top of 2021

Forza Horizon 5 becomes the highest-rated game first released in 2021 on Metacritic. This tops the charts alongside Psychonauts 2 with a score of 91/100.

The latest title in the racing franchise currently rates fifth on the review aggregate website after reviews dropped earlier today (November 4). The four higher-rated titles; Disco Elysium: Final Cut (97), The House in Fata Morgana (97), Tetris Effect: Connected (95), and Hades (93), are all games which were originally released (though most in different forms) in previous years.

Forza Horizon 5 also holds the accolade of being the highest-rated brand exclusive title to be released this year. Published by Xbox Game Studios the game which offers the opportunity to race over 500 different cars around a Mexican sandbox is exclusive to Microsoft platforms; PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

The highest-rated Sony exclusive title released this year is Deathloop with an exceptional 88/100. Nintendo managed to match Sony’s score with their highest-rated game of 2021: Metroid Dread. There is still almost two months left in the year and some big releases left to come such as the generation 4 Pokémon remakes and Halo Infinite.

In our review of the open-world racer, Jordan Middler praised its “stunning visuals”, “endless content” and “best-in-class driving”, describing it as “an incredible open-world racer that has all the high-octane action you’d possibly want”.

“It’s incredibly fun to play, looks incredible, and has so much content that it’s difficult to imagine you finishing it all before the heat death of the universe.”

In other news, Sony has partially lost its rights to the PlayStation Vita trademark due to lack of commercial use, though it retains its rights in regard to video games. Also with the release of Call of Duty: Vanguard tomorrow (November 5) we have the information on where and when it unlocks around the globe.