‘Forza Horizon 5’ Series 3 update reveals which new cars are being added

Playground Games has shared a Series 3 update for Forza Horizon 5, detailing every new car that fans can expect to unlock over the next month.

As Forza Horizon 5 prepares to celebrate the Lunar New Year, players will be able to get their hands on several new cars and festival-themed car horns. Detailed in a recent Steam blog, Playground Games has provided a full list of cars that will make an appearance in Series 3, which you can see below.

2013 Donkervoort D8 GTO

1971 Ford Mustang Mach 1

2015 Jaguar XKR-S GT

1990 Vauxhall Lotus Carlton

2003 Toyota Celica SS-I

2007 Toyota Hilux Arctic Trucks AT38

2016 Toyota Land Cruiser Arctic Trucks AT37

2016 Zenvo TS1

As mentioned, the Series 3 cars are also joined by several new car horns – Gong, Fireworks, Tiger Roar, Cat Meow and Mexican Traffic Light.

Additionally, the Forza Horizon 5 Car Pass will introduce the following four cars that are appearing in Forza for the first time. These will be added at separate dates over the next month.

1966 Jaguar XJ13 – January 6

1993 Jaguar XJ220S TWR – January 13

2018 Ferrari FXX-K Evo – January 20

2018 Audi TT RS – January 27

From behind the wheel, Forza Horizon 5 players will also be able to see Mexico celebrating the Lunar New Year. As detailed in the blog, celebrations will include lanterns across the streets of Guanajuato and two new Trailblazer PR stunts across the open world.

Looking ahead, Playground Games says that Forza Horizon 5 will “evolve throughout the year with our monthly series updates,” and adds that the development team “remains steadfast on new fixes and improvements to the game”.

