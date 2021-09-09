‘Forza Horizon 5’ will launch with over 420 cars to choose from

Forza Horizon 5 will offer over 420 cars from day one, a blog post on the official Forza website has confirmed.

Developer, Playground Games, has provided a list of 426 cars to confirm what will be available from launch. Every car in the game will be viewable in the Forzavista mode so players can study them in extensive detail, all with ray-tracing enabled.

There will also be a new Car Collection interface that lets players track the vehicles they have acquired for each manufacturer. The blog refers to it as “like having your own virtual car sticker book” with each car designated with a rarity level and a special reward unlocking once players have collected a specific number of cars per manufacturer.

Several vehicles are making their franchise debut including the 2020 Ford Super Duty F-450 DRW Premium, the 1991 Jaguar Sport XJR-15, and the all-electric 2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo S. Playground Games promises this is the “most diverse” roster seen in Forza history.

The line-up also includes the game’s cover cars – the Mercedes-AMG ONE and the 2021 Ford Bronco Badlands. Bear in mind that these are solely the cars that Playground Games is confirming today, with more cars and manufacturers to be added closer to launch.

The roster will expand beyond launch day too with Playground Games promising that “by completing seasonal content, players [will] expand their garage with new cars and rewards every week” so expect this game to be supported for a long while to come if past support for Forza Horizon games is anything to go by.

Forza Horizon 5 launches on November 9 for PC and Xbox.

In the last few weeks, 12 minutes of new Forza Horizon 5 footage has been released providing one of the best looks at Mexico yet.

It has also been announced that the game will have 11 biomes and provide a much bigger map than the previous game.

In other news, the MechWarrior franchise is returning to PlayStation after a very long hiatus.