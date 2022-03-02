‘Forza Horizon 5’ wins Best Audio In A Video Game at the BandLab NME Awards 2022

Forza Horizon 5 has won Best Audio In A Video Game at the BandLab NME Awards 2022.

The popular racing title, from Xbox Game Studios-owned developer Playground Games, beat Psychonauts 2, Guardians Of The Galaxy, The Artful Escape and Deathloop to the win.

“We are so excited to have won this award, it really means the world to us! The audio team poured their hearts and souls into the sound of Forza Horizon 5 and it is incredibly humbling for their hard work to be recognised,” Fraser Strachan, Lead Audio Designer at Playground Games, said about the win.

“Thank you to all the fans, the entire team at Playground Games, Turn 10 Studios and Xbox Game Studios for your help and support along the way.”

In a four-star review of Forza Horizon 5, the latest instalment in the long-running Forza series, NME called the game an “incredible open-world racer that has all the high-octane action you’d possibly want”.

Notably, Xbox Game Studios was also nominated for Best Game Development Studio at the BandLab NME Awards 2022, where it went up against Arkane Studios (Deathloop), Double Fine (Psychonauts 2), IO Interactive (Hitman series) and Black Matter (Hell Let Loose).

Elsewhere at the BandLab NME Awards 2022, critically acclaimed video games from the past year, such as Deathloop, Halo Infinite, Metroid Dread and more, were up for Game Of The Year.

The BandLab NME Awards 2022 returned to the O2 Academy Brixton tonight (March 2) and was co-hosted by Daisy May Cooper and Lady Leshurr. The ceremony celebrates the most brilliant people in music and pop culture right now, and was closed out by Bring Me The Horizon.

