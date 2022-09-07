‘Foxhole’ is leaving Early Access with trains and flamethrowers

Foxhole version 1.0 is launching later this month, and developer Siege Camp has outlined a host of new features that will be added when the MMO war game leaves Early Access.

The full launch of Foxhole will be marked with the Inferno update, which will release on September 28 and bring a significant amount of content to the logistics-side of the game. This includes the ability for players to build “large scale rail networks,” allowing trains to be used as long-distance transport for vehicles, supplies and players. Trains can also be customised, meaning players can also use them as armoured cars designed for combat or mobile long-ranged artillery.

Logistics players will also be getting the ability to build mass production centres or shipping ports, which will allow factions to ramp up the creation of things like weapons and clothing. While powerful, these “industrial facilities” will require “careful management of power grids, oil pipelines, and mining” to run efficiently.

For players who are more interested in waging Foxhole‘s battles first-hand, the appropriately-named Inferno update will add a slew of fire-based weapons to the game. That includes flamethrowers for infantry, flame tanks, and incendiary rockets – which are capable of burning down buildings and enemy fortifications. For vehicles, rocket artillery and advanced tank variants have been added.

Much of Inferno appears to address complaints regarding the game’s limited logistics system, which prompted players to hold in-game strikes earlier in the year. While Siege Camp announced several logistics changes a month later, Inferno’s rail system, trains and mass production centres will properly bring the system up to speed with a map – and playerbase – that has grown since launch.

