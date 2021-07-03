‘Frog Detective 3: Corruption at Cowboy County’ is releasing this year

Australian indie developer Worm Club are releasing Frog Detective 3: Corruption at Cowboy County later this year.

Frog Detective 3 is the third and final game in the Frog Detective series and follows The Haunted Island, a Frog Detective Game, and its sequel, Frog Detective 2: The Case of the Invisible Wizard.

The Steam page gives more details on what players can expect from Frog Detective 3. “The Detective and Lobster Cop are tasked to solve the conundrum of a sheriff-less county. But not all is as it seems here when a surprisingly simple solution to the case reveals a sinister scheme. Maybe crime is real after all…”

They also add that “For some reason the other games sold half a million copies, so clearly somebody likes them.”

Frog Detective 3 is a first-person mystery game in which players have to talk to witnesses, collect clues, and “smile vacantly and be a frog.” A brief teaser trailer has been released, which shows some of the environments and characters players will get to interact with once the game launches.

