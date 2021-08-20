‘Frostpunk 2’ developers call out key seller scam

The Frostpunk 2 team has drawn attention to a “shitty scammer” selling keys for the game before it has even been priced, rated, or released.

The site, Kinguin, was mentioned in a tweet from the official Frostpunk Twitter account. In the tweet, the site was labelled as a “crook” and a “shitty scammer”, with the developers pointing out that “we don’t know the price of our game yet, we don’t have any keys”.

ANNOUNCEMENT!

We don't know the price of our game yet, we don't have any keys. Some SHITTY SCAMMER sells Frostpunk 2 on pre-order under umbrella of another CROOK Kinguin?!

Re-tweet & let's make some noise to stop it. Media folks?@gameinformer @pcgamer @eurogamer @gamestar_de pic.twitter.com/sx7uX6sciq — Frostpunk ❄ (@frostpunkgame) August 19, 2021

There is currently no legitimate way of preordering Frostpunk 2, but the site in question lists the game for £27.25.

As a further addition to our announcement about scammers – they have PEGI rating while we do not know it yet (!) and they embedded our trailer from Epic Games Store while "selling Steam keys" on pre-order. Sorry, but this is ridiculous. — Frostpunk ❄ (@frostpunkgame) August 19, 2021

11 Bit Studios recently released a cinematic trailer for Frostpunk 2, along with a piece of artwork and scant information. The announcement revealed that the sequel takes place 30 years after the apocalyptic blizzard storm while Earth is still overwhelmed by the icy climate of never-ending frost.

“What we aim to deliver to players is an experience that goes vastly beyond that of the original Frostpunk,” said Jakub Stokalski, co-Director of Frostpunk 2.

“With a still-growing team of nearly 70 people, we have more manpower available to focus on all aspects of the game from the scale, the production value, and the quality of UX, but our ambition is to do more than a straight-up sequel.”

Frostpunk 2’s Steam page is live, and the game is available to wishlist, but as yet there is no price or release date confirmed.

